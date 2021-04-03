The New Space Jam Trailer Is Out

Finally the Space Jam 2 trailer is out! Now we just have to wait for the summer to see this masterpiece! This time Lebron James takes on the Monstars! When I was a kid like most kids I was obsessed with this movie. There seems like that there will be a lot of cameos in this movie as well. We have waited way too long for this. It seems like they have been talking about this movie for years. Finally it’s coming true. Can’t wait to see what they do with this new version of the classic