The New Trailer For Stranger Things Season 4 Is Out

Stranger Things is back, well sort of. They put out the new teaser trailer for Season 4. Which is wild to think they already have 4 seasons of the show, I still remember watching season 2. Fun fact when season 2 came out it was around the time I first moved to Calgary. I remember watching it while in the hotel room my first few days here. Didn’t have my own tv at the time so watched it on my iPhone with wifi from the hotel. Oh memories. Well looking at this trailer it seems like we might get some more back story about Elven. Very excited to see what they do with the show.