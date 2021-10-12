iHeartRadio
The Next Page Book Store Was Home To A Bat

bat on the door

There was a bat sleeping at a bookstore in Inglewood. The Next page became home to a little friend! This bat was found sleeping on their door. To be honest this is SO adorable. This tiny bat was just taking a little nap on The Next Page’s door. They ended up getting this little bat into the proper care that it needs. They even put up a sign to warn their customers to be carful when closing the door because someone is taking a nap.

