The Next Page Book Store Was Home To A Bat

#AlbertaIsFalling in love with a little bat found roosting outside a bookstore in Calgary! Wildlife Rehab picked him up soon after. If healthy, a little food & water & he will be released again in the same area. #HibernationTimeIsComing #BatsOnTheMove #Endangered #AlbertaBats pic.twitter.com/6OK1pqXb5O

There was a bat sleeping at a bookstore in Inglewood. The Next page became home to a little friend! This bat was found sleeping on their door. To be honest this is SO adorable. This tiny bat was just taking a little nap on The Next Page’s door. They ended up getting this little bat into the proper care that it needs. They even put up a sign to warn their customers to be carful when closing the door because someone is taking a nap.