The Original Space Jam Website Is Still Up

Want a blast of nostalgia? The original website for Space Jam made in 1996 is still up and running. Yeah I know it’s awesome. Until the new trailer came out this was the website for Space Jam. Once the trailer went live people were scared that the old website was taken down! Don’t worry that is not the case they have still kept the original version up. It’s kinda like a time capsule of what the internet was like in 96. It is wild to see how far the internet has come in the last few years.