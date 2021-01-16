Please note the Penguin Walk has been cancelled for today, Jan 15, due to high winds. We have set specific weather parameters for the walk to ensure the birds’ safety and welfare. We will resume the Penguin Walk when the parameters are met. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/niz0VKN2uL

The penguin walk was canceled yesterday because of the high winds. Poor penguins they just wanted to go for a walk! It was supposed to be the first penguin walk of 2021! Hopefully they will be able to go for a penguin walk soon! The most important thing is that the penguins are safe! When they are finally allowed to go for a walk that will be a great day, until then we will keep our fingers crossed for better penguin friendly weather. With everything going on in the world it’s awesome that the zoo is still able to stay open.