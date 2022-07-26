iHeartRadio
The Powerful Moment when an Indigenous Woman Sang Oh Canada in Cree

IndigenousWomanSingsOCanada

An emotionally charged day at Maskwacis First Nation yesterday. The Pope made a formal apology about the horrors the Catholic Church inflicted against Indigenous People across Canada through the Residential School program that just ended a couple decades ago. Many of the people in the crowd were survivors of the system and their pain was incredibly visible as The Pope admitted to the wrong doings of the church and called for a discovery into the schools. 

The most powerful moment came after Pope Francis spoke, when an Indigenous Woman went off the program and sang "Oh Canada" in Cree with every ounce of passion and anguish in her body. 

 

The Pope will continue his tour of Canada for the next few days, performing a mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton Tuesday before moving on to Quebec City and Iqaluit.

There is a Residential School Survivors Hotline that can be reached at 24/7 for anyone that needs support during this emotional time: 1-800-721-0066

More on yesterday's service:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

