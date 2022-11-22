THE ROUGHNECKS ARE HOSTING A TEQUILA AND TACO NIGHT!

The Calgary Roughnecks are hosting a Taco and Tequila party at the Saddledome on Saturday!

The fiesta will be at the Telus Club from 5:30PM-7:00PM.

COST:

Tacos $3.00/each

Margaritas with Casamigos Tequila $6.00/each

** $6 Happy Hour pricing at all concessions on the main concourse featuring 14 oz. Original 16 and Great Western Light, 6 oz. house wine, and 1 oz. highballs for $6 as well as cheeseburgers, pizza slices and hotdogs.

Make sure to show up with a new, unwrapped toy for the Royal LePage Christmas Toy Drive supporting Children’s Cottage Society.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS VS. SASKATCHEWAN RUSH!

Tickets for the game are on sale now through CalgaryRoughnecks.com