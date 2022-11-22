iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

THE ROUGHNECKS ARE HOSTING A TEQUILA AND TACO NIGHT!


Matchups-RN-2022-23-vsRush-1920x1080-1

The Calgary Roughnecks are hosting a Taco and Tequila party at the Saddledome on Saturday! 

The fiesta will be at the Telus Club from 5:30PM-7:00PM.

 

 

COST: 

Tacos $3.00/each

Margaritas with Casamigos Tequila $6.00/each

** $6 Happy Hour pricing at all concessions on the main concourse featuring 14 oz. Original 16 and Great Western Light, 6 oz. house wine, and 1 oz. highballs for $6 as well as cheeseburgers, pizza slices and hotdogs.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CSECeats (@cseceats)

 

Make sure to show up with a new, unwrapped toy for the Royal LePage Christmas Toy Drive supporting Children’s Cottage Society.

 

 

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS VS. SASKATCHEWAN RUSH!

 

Tickets for the game are on sale now through CalgaryRoughnecks.com

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com