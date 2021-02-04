The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are BACK This Month

Everyone knows that February gives us many things to look forward to (or to hate on, your call!).

It gives us the super bowl, Valentine’s Day… and SHAMROCK SHAKES AT MCDONALDS. Which also in the same breath, means that St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner! McDonalds is the one stop shop for all of the best stuff, especially if you want an ice cream cone and don’t want to pay a million dollars to satisfy your sweet tooth, am I right?

They have the classics all year long, but it’s hard to not get excited when the minty goodness that is the shamrock shake comes around and shakes our world up only once a year. After the year we’ve had, we deserve it more than ever.

I’m not sure if this is a new thing, but this year there will be Oreo shamrock mcflurries… which is basically mint chocolate chip ice cream, which is more than we could ever ask for for the price that we inevitably know it will be.

Shamrock Shakes will be back at McDonald’s this month https://t.co/brpDO3eNyv pic.twitter.com/6aVhW7nsnS — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) February 2, 2021

After the year we’ve had, it’s the little things that count. So, if you don’t have a valentine this year it’s all good – the shamrock shake and the shamrock Oreo McFlurry will be readily available to you just in time, on February 15th…. Which also happens to be the day that all of the Valentines chocolate will be going on sale. I mean, I don’t know about you, but that sounds even more exciting than a birthday, doesn’t it?

Until then, I guess we’ll have to settle for what we can get in the meantime… so I’m going to let you in on a little secret to tide you over. Add caramel to your Oreo McFlurry. You’re welcome.