The Silver Inn Is Closing October 9th

This is super sad! A Calgary icon is closing! Yes the Silver Inn after 47 years is closing it’s doors! Shouts out to my coworker and friend JD from CJAY 92 who told me about this. If you have never heard of Silver Inn before you might know their famous dish! Yes Silver Inn is the place that created Ginger Beef! Don’t worry though they will still be open for a few more weeks so you can get the amazing food one last time before they shut down! We love you Silver Inn.