iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

The Silver Inn Is Closing October 9th


301769270_594847795674366_2871065606875296888_n

This is super sad! A Calgary icon is closing! Yes the Silver Inn after 47 years is closing it’s doors! Shouts out to my coworker and friend JD from CJAY 92 who told me about this. If you have never heard of Silver Inn before you might know their famous dish! Yes Silver Inn is the place that created Ginger Beef! Don’t worry though they will still be open for a few more weeks so you can get the amazing food one last time before they shut down! We love you Silver Inn.

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com