The Smarties McFlurry Might Be Coming Back!

smarty

We need good news right now! This might be one! McDonalds might be bringing back Smartie McFlurries! Finally the frozen treat we have been waiting for! They have teased that they are bringing back something old! Many people in the responses have been asking about the Smarty McFlurry and they have responded! Really hope this is it! Either way we will find out May 11th!

