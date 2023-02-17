The Stars of OG Degrassi are in Calgary this weekend!

The stars of one of Canada's greatest TV shows of all time will be in Calgary this weekend!

The Degrassi story has had many evolutions through out the years, but it all got started with the crew from Degrassi Jr. High back in the day and a few of the main characters will be doing a Q&A on February 18th.

The one and only Joey Jeremiah (real name Pat Mastroianni) will be appearing at The Globe Cinema, along with Caitlin (Stacie Mistysyn) and Kathleen (Rebecca Haines) where they'll be screening the Degrassi Movie: School's Out. Following the film, they'll be answering all of your questions.

Every good Canadian Kid that grew up in the 80's and 90's loved the drama of the OG Degrassi World, so this is going to be awesome! If we're lucky, maybe we'll get a live performance of The Zit Remedy's Big Hit! Check all the info here!