The trailer for "COCAINE BEAR" is out and you need to see it.


This will 1000000% be the craziest thing you'll see today. Cocaine Bear is based on a true story about an incident in 1985 where a bear ate a bag of cocaine that was dropped from an airplane. 

 

 

The film stars the legendary Ray Liotta, who passed away just after the film was shot, and it's the final movie he appeared in. Elizabeth Banks, who starred in Pitch Perfect and The Hunger Games franchise is the director, which makes me want to see this even more. Cocaine Bear will be released on, DUH: Valentine's Day 2023! HA!

