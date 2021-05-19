The Trailer for the ‘Friends’ Reunion Just Dropped and It’s Going to Make You Bawl

In a world of weird scary news, we were all absolutely delighted to the core when the announcement of the ‘Friends’ reunion special came about. Especially because we were told about it only weeks before we’re able to get our hands on it, and in cases like this… the less waiting, the better.

A lot of the things that we’ve been waiting for have been delayed over the past year and a half because of the evil beast we refer to as COVID-19, but our Friends have found their way to bring us some joy in the way they’ve always done, and now there’s a trailer.

I’m not sure what you were expecting out of this reunion, but if you’re like me you may have been expecting it to be a completely scripted, on set, fabricated couple of episodes of ‘Friends’ the way we once knew and loved them, but all grown up.

This trailer makes it very apparent that that is not going to be the case, and honestly it looks even better than we ever could’ve imagined. I mean, not that it’s overly difficult to make me cry but the tears that came out for this trailer were even bigger than I could’ve thought possible for a 2 minute trailer, and I think it’ll do the same for you.

COULD THIS BE ANYMORE EXCITING?

Probably not. I am so deeply and genuinely excited for this release, it’s going to be a different kind of special that we all more than deserve after the year we’ve had.

Friends, forever.