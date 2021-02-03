The Weeknd is Coming to Alberta | RESCHEDULED
98.5 VIRGIN RADIO VIP EXPERIENCE
THE WEEKND
Monday, January 17, 2022 - NEW DATE
Rogers Place, Edmonton
Tickets on sale NOW through Ticketmaster.ca
Ticket prices starting at $52.30 plus service charges. All Ages.
The Weeknd at Rogers Place in Edmonton on January 17, 2022 presented by Calgary’s #1 Hit Music Station and Calgary's EXCLUSIVE Home of NEW Hit Music, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!
Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled date. For further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Contests
-
Tyler, Danaye & Fuzzy Pay Your BillsEnter for your chance to win $500! It's happening EVERY weekday morning.
-
The Weeknd TicketsListen for The Weeknd on VIRGIN Mornings with Tyler, Danaye & Fuzzy all week for your chance to win FREE tickets!
-
Pick The HitsYou could win $500 EVERY week, just help us Pick The Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!