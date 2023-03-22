THE ZELLERS WEBSITE IS UP AND RUNNING!

The retail world has been pretty doom and gloom lately, with a TON of retailers announcing they're shutting down operations in Canada. The return of Zellers is that bright spot in amidst the darkness! On March 23rd the first location in Calgary will open, taking up an area of The Bay in Sunridge Mall. Along with the return of physical Zellers locations comes the brand's first online shopping experience and it looks like it is UP and RUNNING TODAY!

You can now browse the Home and Living, Toys, Kids & Baby, Pets and Wellness Sections of the website and it looks like there's some really cute AFFORDABLE options! The website is still a work in progress and at this point we're unable to view the Men and Women Clothing section as well as the Zellers Merch page, but this is a pretty cool start! Definitely enough to tide us over to tomorrow when the store opens AND the Zellers Diner makes it's return in the form of a food truck for opening day!

You can find the website here!