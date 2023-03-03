The Zoo Is Getting A Baby Gorilla
Guess who's going to be a big (half) sister? 🦍 That’s right! Our littlest western lowland gorilla, ‘Eyare’, may soon be giving up her title as the youngest member of the troop. ‘Yewande’, our 14-year-old gorilla is expecting! Read More: https://t.co/O6t5jPen2G #WICZGorillaBaby pic.twitter.com/N8dqg3VbGE— Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) March 2, 2023
This spring there will be a baby Gorilla at the zoo! Yes their gorilla Yewande is expecting a little baby!!! This is so exciting!
