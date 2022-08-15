iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

THERE IS A COFFEE SHOP WAY UP ON THE 21ST FLOOR IN CALGARY!

Mobsquad is the latest in tech space in Calgary. 

 

 

Whether you're working or your trying to impress a date this is a spot that should be on your to do list.

Seperated into two areas, Mobsquad features a cafe that has a full kitchen, ping pong table, lounge chairs and big booths.

 

 

The front cafe is open Monday through Friday from 8AM-6PM. 

 

 

Every seat is near an outlet so you can power-up and if you are hoping to get a team together they've got a meeting rooms, a library, and a dark room.

 

 

Remote software engineers and startups can book space through their website and if you're only interested in the coffee head to the 21st floor od the Edison Building! 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!