There Is A Garage Sale Happening For People Without Garages

Our friend Alice from Tigerstedt is doing something super cool September 10th! At the Historic Fire Hall they will be having a giant garage sale! It’s perfect for people who don’t have a garage! Alice has been hosting many events and movie nights at the fire hall. It’s a very cool space and it’s awesome that they are using in for amazing events like these. They also host regular Cuties markets every so often. My girlfriend and I have gone to a market before and everything they sell is cute! We loved it! CTV also did an awesome write up about it! Click here to read that.