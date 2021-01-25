There MIGHT Be A New Harry Potter TV Series Coming

When you were younger who didn’t want to be a wizard because of Harry Potter? I mean you would read all the books (sometimes more than once) get the merch, even re watch the movies religiously when they were in theaters or came out on DVD…maybe even both. Heck, when you heard that The Wizarding World of Harry Potter was opening in Orlando I KNOW how stoked you were on that even though it opened years after the books and movies came out. Either way, your love for Harry Potter has continued from your adolescents to adulthood and you are going to be elated when I tell you that it looks like there is going to *possibly* be a Harry Potter live-action TV series.

It looks like the big wigs have had a series of meetings with writers to bring a Harry Potter TV series to life. It looks like it will be an HBO exclusive *cue getting Crave ASAP.* What this potential series looks like right now is a blue print because it’s said that there haven’t been any actors or other talent tied to the series yet or any contracts signed so it’s still in the very beginning stages.

Now for this TV series to happen it looks like there are many logistic issues. It’s no surprise that the Harry Potter franchise has very complicated rights issues and it is definitely important to point out that there has been backlash with J.K. Rowling and transphobic remarks that she has made. But let’s get real, the expansion for a Harry Potter TV series is definitely not coming as a surprise to us since this is a multi-billion dollar franchise! So for now, it looks like we’ll just have to hold our breath and wait to see how and when this pans out.