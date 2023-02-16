iHeartRadio
THERE'S A COMEDY SHOW WITH SNAKES AND SLOTHS IN CALGARY THIS WEEKEND


This might be the most weirdest, craziest, and hilarious comedy show you've ever seen in Calgary!

Adults Only Night happens Friday February 17th from 7-9pm, tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Included in the Adults Only Night is a special adult only comedy show, alcohol service, and special experiences with snakes, sloths, turtles, pigs, and more.

"The Wildlife Festival is an annual interactive experience that highlights animals and their habitats, with a mission to inspire and educate people of all ages by connecting with animals."

