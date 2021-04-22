There’s a New Law That Allows Albertans to Get Vaccinated on a Paid Leave

I feel like it still feels almost surreal that we’re living in a world where laws like this are being passed.

COVID 19 has dictated everything around us for what’s coming up to 14 months now, which is 14 months too long. I know it has been the most challenging thing that we’ve ever been through (and hopefully will ever have to go through) as a collective, but I think we’ve done a pretty damn good job if I do say so myself. Pardon my language, but it’s hard not to swear while I talk about this freaking pandemic. See, I behaved myself for that one.

Either way, a lot of the rules have changed over the last year and some odd months. Since this all began, while in the process of finding our footing, there has been a lot of trial and error, and with that, a whole heck of a lot of new laws and bi-laws that we have to abide by now that we never thought would exist before this.

I know some of them can be extremely frustrating, but this is one that I feel like most people will be able to get behind. There’s a law in Alberta now that you can take a paid leave to get the COVID vaccine. I can only assume that this new law goes hand in hand with the government wanting to do everything they can to urge the vaccinations to every single Canadian, because the more vaccinations the safer we are, and the faster we can open our doors again to real life.

You can read more information about this new law HERE.

This may actually be a huge relief to a lot of people, so it’s cool that it’s happening.