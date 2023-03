There are SO many incredible things to do in Calgary for St. Patrick's Day! Green beer is A-FLOWING at pretty much every single pub, bar and nightclub!

Special shout out to National on 10th for their hilariously brilliant St. Patrick's Day Party: THE SHREK-TACULAR! They're turning the first floor into The Swamp and will have a DJ all your favourite Shrek Tunes! Grab your tickets ASAP before they're all gone!