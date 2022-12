Sometime in 2024, a live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be coming to theatres!

Disney has been re-making Disney classics for quite a few years, including films...

Pinocchio

Cruella

Maleficent

Mulan

Beauty and the Beast

Cinderella

Aladdin

The Jungle Book

Alice in Wonderland

Dumbo

Below is a sneak peak on what we can expect from this new Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs movie