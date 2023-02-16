iHeartRadio
There Were No Karens Born In 2022


baby names

The top baby names in Alberta for 2022 have come out! For boys the name is Noah and for girls it’s Olivia! But the most interesting fact for me is that no one was named Karen in 2022! It seems that the memes have worked in getting people to not name their kids Karen. You can read the full article here

