There Were No Karens Born In 2022
The top baby names in Alberta for 2022 have come out! For boys the name is Noah and for girls it’s Olivia! But the most interesting fact for me is that no one was named Karen in 2022! It seems that the memes have worked in getting people to not name their kids Karen. You can read the full article here.
Notable names for baby boys in Alberta in 2022: Atta, Arc, Astro, Billionaire. Cloud, Corny, Ditto, Haze and Hawk— Melissa Gilligan (@MeliGilligan) February 16, 2023