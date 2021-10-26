There will be Dinosaurs At Zoo Lights

Zoo lights is back again this year! Honestly it might be one of the best date nights during the winter. Granted you won’t really see any animals but you will see thousands of Christmas lights lighting up the zoo. Now there will be dinosaurs lit up in this years Zoo lights! For the first time ever! Wonder if they will make dinosaur sounds as well? Either way every exciting to see that they are always adding to Zoo lights. I haven’t been since 2017 but it feel like even in the last 4 years so much might have been changed!