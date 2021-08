It’s the perfect time to shop local in Inglewood. For the month of August it’s car free kinda like Canmore or Banff. You can stroll down the streets without having to watch out for cars. It’s perfect to browse all the unique shops along 9th ave. This is a great time to support local businesses and find your new favourite shop. Can’t wait to stroll down the street with my girlfriend looking for new things we both can enjoy.