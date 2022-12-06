iHeartRadio
THESE SEVEN 7/11 LOCATIONS IN ALBERTA ARE EXPANDING TO DINE-IN RESTAURANTS!


Get ready Canada...

 

 

Seven locations in Alberta are expanding their restaurants into licensed locations with dine-in seating areas!

This means that adult customers can now enjoy freshly prepared meals from 7-Eleven Canada with chilled beer, wine, seltzers or coolers by dining in, ordering takeout or delivery. 

 

 

To celebrate, 7-Eleven Canada is hosting grand opening events on December 9th from 3:30PM to 7:30PM!

  • 8210 - 160 Avenue, Edmonton
  • 6975 Ellerslie Rd., SW, Edmonton
  • 1704 Millwoods Rd South, Edmonton
  • 14110 - 127 Street, Edmonton
  • 4602 - 50th Avenue, Rocky Mountain (dine-in and takeout only; no delivery)
  • 101 West Haven Blvd., Leduc
  • 10002 Franklin Avenue, Fort McMurray
