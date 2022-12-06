THESE SEVEN 7/11 LOCATIONS IN ALBERTA ARE EXPANDING TO DINE-IN RESTAURANTS!

Get ready Canada...

Seven locations in Alberta are expanding their restaurants into licensed locations with dine-in seating areas!

This means that adult customers can now enjoy freshly prepared meals from 7-Eleven Canada with chilled beer, wine, seltzers or coolers by dining in, ordering takeout or delivery.

To celebrate, 7-Eleven Canada is hosting grand opening events on December 9th from 3:30PM to 7:30PM!