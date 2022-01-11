Finally they are making a movie for one of our favourite TV shows! They are making a Bob’s Burgers Movie! If you’re anything like my you have binge watched almost every show there is in the last 2 years. Bob’s Burgers was one of those shows! Now to finally see it being made into a movie is amazing! This trailer looks awesome! It’s funny because when ever a animated tv show gets a movie you can tell that it had a higher budget just by how much better the animation looks. It looks cleaner some how. Can’t wait to see this movie.