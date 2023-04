JUST ANNOUNCED: From Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s Moana is in the works! pic.twitter.com/4rQXLSJ5Zn

Moana is coming back! Before we get a sequel looks like they are remaking it! Yes they are doing a live action Moana! The Rock announced it earlier today. It will be interesting to see how this turns out.