iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

They Are Making A Lucas The Spider TV Show

Lucas The Spider Show

Lucas the spider is back! This time with a big announcement, new episodes of Lucas the Spider will be on Catoon Network and HBO MAX. To think this started out as a simple project to make people smile on the internet has now becoming a viral success and is becoming a tv show. Can’t wait to see what they do with this TV show! If you take anything away from Lucas The Spider it’s to never stop dreaming. I doubt the makers of the YouTube channel had any idea that this would turn into a real tv show! So excited!

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com