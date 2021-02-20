They Are Making A Lucas The Spider TV Show
Lucas the spider is back! This time with a big announcement, new episodes of Lucas the Spider will be on Catoon Network and HBO MAX. To think this started out as a simple project to make people smile on the internet has now becoming a viral success and is becoming a tv show. Can’t wait to see what they do with this TV show! If you take anything away from Lucas The Spider it’s to never stop dreaming. I doubt the makers of the YouTube channel had any idea that this would turn into a real tv show! So excited!
