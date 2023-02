Animated sequels for #ToyStory , #Zootopia , and #Frozen are in the works at Disney. CEO Bob Iger announced the news at today's Quarter 1 earnings call. pic.twitter.com/go5qRE0tTf

It seems like Disney is ready to bring back some of our favourite movies of all time! Yes not only are they making another Toy Story they are also bringing back Zootopia and Frozen! Can’t wait!