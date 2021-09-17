They Are Making A Proud Family Reboot

A show that we grew up with is back! Yes Disney plus is making a Proud Family reboot. This is SO cool. Brings me back to watching tv with my Dad on the couch. I remember countless days watching the Proud Family. I even remember the movie they made. Man Family Channel had some of the best movies back in the day. Still remember when I saw the Recess movie. Writing this I’m starting to tear up because it’s brining back so many memories wow. Okay back to the article. Can’t wait to see how this reboot turns out. Also I am very worried because usually reboots never live up to the hype but I have full faith in this show.