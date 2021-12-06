They Are Making A Shang Chi Sequel

This is HUGE news! Shang-Chi is coming back for another movie! Yup! It’s been announced they are going to officially make a sequel and that the director of the original is back again. After the success of the first one it was only a matter of time before they made this official. Either way it’s super exciting to see it’s actually happening. The first one was incredible! We loved it so much my girlfriend and I rewatched it the other day on Disney Plus.