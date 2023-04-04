iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

They Are Making A Shrek 5


shrek movie

Finally another Shrek movie is happening! It looks like they will be making a 5th movie! If they make it anything like they did the new Puss in Boots movie let me tell you it will be amazing! Can't wait! 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com