They Are Showing Free Movies On 17th Ave All Month
The park on 17th Ave they will be showing movies every weekend this month! Tomkins Park is right in the middle of 17th squished between two streets. This is a perfect place to watch a movie at night or even listen to some live music! Every weekend they will be showing a different movie! Click here for the entire Calendar. Also click here for the CTV article.
The 3rd:
3pm the Goonies
6pm the notebook
The 4th:
3pm Mama Mia
6pm Bridesmaids
The 10th:
3pm Dirty Dancing
6pm Notting Hill
The 11th:
3pm the Guardians Of The Galaxy
6pm Grease
The 17th:
3pm Ghostbusters Afterlife
6pm The Proposal
The 18th:
3pm The Greatest Showman
6pm Mean Girls