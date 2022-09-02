iHeartRadio
They Are Showing Free Movies On 17th Ave All Month

calendar for tomkins park

The park on 17th Ave they will be showing movies every weekend this month! Tomkins Park is right in the middle of 17th squished between two streets. This is a perfect place to watch a movie at night or even listen to some live music! Every weekend they will be showing a different movie! Click here for the entire Calendar. Also click here for the CTV article.

 

The 3rd:

3pm the Goonies

6pm the notebook

The 4th:

3pm Mama Mia

6pm Bridesmaids

The 10th:

3pm Dirty Dancing

6pm Notting Hill

The 11th:

3pm the Guardians Of The Galaxy

6pm Grease

The 17th:

3pm Ghostbusters Afterlife

6pm The Proposal

The 18th:

3pm The Greatest Showman

6pm Mean Girls

