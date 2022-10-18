iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

They Are Tearing Down The Old Spaghetti Factory Building


FfW0ujcagAAvDCQ

A piece of Calgary history is being torn down! The Old Spaghetti Factory that use to be in Eau Claire is gone! Well the restaurant has been gone for a bit but the building is now being torn down!

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com