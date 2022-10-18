They Are Tearing Down The Old Spaghetti Factory Building

Demolition of the Old Spaghetti Factory location on 3rd St SW in @eauclaireca is now underway. The building's not really ancient, though. In 1962, the Army, Navy, and Air Force Veterans Club built there and remained on that spot for over 30 years. In 1996, OSF moved in. pic.twitter.com/Edj4InX9EJ

