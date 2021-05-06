They’re Bringing a 34,000 Square Foot Play Place to New Horizon Mall

I’ll preface this with the fact that I’m like 99.99 % sure that this is meant for children and children only, but honestly who knows, maybe people will be so exciting about COVID coming to an end that there’s room for all of us to enjoy this and take our turn.

When each and every one of us reminisces on our childhood, I feel like there’s always at least one play place like this one that stands out as one of your greatest memories as a kid, right? Maybe it’s Chuck E Cheese, or Dave & Busters. I grew up in Ontario (in Toronto) and there’s this mall called Woodbine Mall with literally the coolest fantasy land play place of all time, and that place literally lives rent free in my head for probably the rest of time.

Because of these fond memories, I’m super stoked for anyone who will get to make new ones at this brand new play place that should be coming shortly to New Horizon Mall.

Again, it will likely cater to a younger generation, but hopefully they’re feeling generous and they let us adults take our turn as well.

If you’d like to learn more and get super stoked alongside me in regard to this brand new cool play place coming to the outskirts of our very own city, click here!

Happy playing!