They Spent 10 Years Making Mini Canada

Someone spent 10 years to create a miniature version of Canada and its super cool. If you were anything like me growing up you loved playing with LEGO. Who am I kidding? I still play with LEGO. It’s just very very cool to see someone created the country in miniature form. Right now they only really have Ontario / Quebec done but the details in this model are incredible. They are now looking to branch out to the other provinces and I can’t wait till they create Calgary. Very Cool to see.