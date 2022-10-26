They Were Filming Fargo Downtown

🎬Filming for Fargo will be happening in #downtowncalgary tomorrow! another big production happening in our city is exciting! They will be filming on 5 Ave SW between 5 ST & 4 ST SW from 8 am - 6 pm. There will be parking restrictions enacted during this filming. See below. 🔽 pic.twitter.com/38pZQ6AZX3

It seems like Fargo has been filming downtown! Have yet to see them filming but it is bound to happen! Last week it seems they closed down a street for filming for most of the day. It’s awesome to know that these huge celebs are just wandering the streets of YYC.