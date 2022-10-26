iHeartRadio
They Were Filming Fargo Downtown


It seems like Fargo has been filming downtown! Have yet to see them filming but it is bound to happen! Last week it seems they closed down a street for filming for most of the day. It’s awesome to know that these huge celebs are just wandering the streets of YYC.

