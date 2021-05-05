This Adorable Little Robot Delivers FOOD!

I think a lot of us love technology and the way that it’s come into our lives for the better. We can keep in touch with our friends and families who are farther away, get constant weather or traffic updates, have directions right at our finger tips and that is literally the basic perks of technology. But what I just found out Toronto has for delivery service technology is going to blow your little mind. Did you know that for a while now Toronto has had something called delivery robots? Like whole robots that deliver goods and services to people throughout the city. These little adorable pink machines roam the streets of Toronto, go pick up food for you and bring it right to your home. Geoffrey is the little pink robots name and was founded by engineers Ignacio Tartavull and Gellert Mattyus at Ryerson's Design Fabrication Zone. These engineers work at a tech start up called Tiny Mile and it looks like they want to change the way restaurants deliver food, COOL!

Tartavull who previously worked for Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group on autonomous vehicles said "We're trying to make delivery more affordable and ecological available for everybody…If you swap a car for a little robot, it's a huge win for society." Not to mention how neat it would be to see that rollin’ down the sidewalk and approaching you at your front door. There’s a whole novelty of it as well as saving the planet which is a double win! Geoffrey helps save the planet by emitting less CO2 emissions as well as weighing only 10 pounds and rockin’ a cool 12 hour battery life…he’s also ridiculously cute.

So now the question is, YYC… when do we get our own Geoffrey?!