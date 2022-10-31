This Dad Just Made His Son The Greatest Costume

COSTUME OF THE YEAR 🏆 Easton, a young @EdmontonOilers fan who has duplication syndrome, needed a costume for Halloween. Little did he know, his dad would come through with one for the ages. ❤️ #HockeyHalloween (🎥: TT/eastonoetting) pic.twitter.com/QAjexGY8FS

