iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

This Dad Just Made His Son The Greatest Costume


Oilers Zamboni

This Dad might have just won the Dad of the year award! This Oilers fan who is in a wheelchair might have gotten the best Halloween costume ever! Their Dad made their chair into a Oilers Zamboni! This is super cool! Well done Dad! You can read the full article here!

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com