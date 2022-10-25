This Delicious Vegetable is an Amazing Hangover Cure!

If you're prone to enjoying a few cocktails from time to time, chances are pretty good you've experienced a hangover at least once in your life. Many of us have our go-to remedies to help feel better the day after a night out, but who knew that eating something healthy and delicious BEFORE you party could help you remain hangover free?! According to a new popular Tik Tok that's backed up by science ASPARAGUS is what you're going to want to chow down on before a few drinks!

There was a study done in 2009 about the effect of asparagus shoots and leaves on human liver cells, finding that "cellular toxicities were significantly alleviated in response to treatment with the extracts of asparagus leaves and shoots and provide evidence of how the biological functions of asparagus can help alleviate alcohol hangover and protect liver cells." You can read more about that here.

Asparagus! Not just for making your pee smell funny! WHO KNEW?!