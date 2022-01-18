This Exhausted Kid is ALL of us these days!

When a major weather event happens in Canada, you always know there are going to be stories of incredible heroes coming to the rescue. Police officers carrying women on their shoulders under flooded over passes, motorists rescuing people in mudslides and in the case of our beauty, shovelling out their neighbours. Ontario got hit by a pretty intense winter storm yesterday, which lets be honest, if that hit us, it wouldn’t have been that big of a deal, but there it actually shut EVERYTHING down. School was cancelled with it being declared a snow day, but one kid chose not to take the day to relax, and instead of watching movies or playing video games, Carter Trazzolo stepped up to help his neighbours! However, as much as he did step up to help others, he’s not super happy about how tired he is over it! This kid is HILARIOUS and really, I think, just sums up how we’re all feeling these days!

One of my favourite kids was on the news tonight in Toronto and I have officially died. I’m dead. The name plate alone. Gold. pic.twitter.com/3XNs27oHoh — Meaghan Derynck (@MeaghanDerynck) January 18, 2022

*

*

*

Speaking of beauties, how about Betty White and the incredible tributes that poured in for her yesterday on what would have been her 100th Birthday?! The Betty White Challenge encouraged people to donate $5 to a local animal shelter and Calgary charities benefitted BIG time! The Calgary Humane society says they were given over $75,000 by late last night and AARCS brought in over $50,000. So incredible to see local animals get a boost in honour of the lifelong animal activist!