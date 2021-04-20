This Guy on TikTok Has Discovered the ‘McBrunch’ Burger from McDonalds

I love when people on TikTok teach us things we didn’t already know, don’t you?

This guy on TikTok put up a video that has been liked almost a million times, and for good reason! I mean, who wouldn’t want the ability to have breakfast and lunch at the same time for McDonalds prices, right?

Like hear me out… no one doesn’t like brunch, right? Well I’m sure there are people here and there who aren’t super into it, but I think that’s probably because it can be totally over rated at times, and also totally overpriced. Brunch is the language of this generation, and also the language that is most frequently used after a few too many drinks with friends on a patio.

In that same breath, it’s also one of the most BAILED ON meals of all time ever. Why you might ask? Well, because we always agree to go to brunch when we’ve had a few too many drinks, and by the time reality sets in… we don’t actually want to go the next day. I hate to be the one to say it but it’s a lot of work and it’s overpriced.

That’s why this “McBrunch” burger is so genius. It’s basically a breakfast sandwich combined with a double cheese burger, which completely emulated the meaning of the word “brunch” – a meal that is quite literally breakfast and lunch all at once. Check out the video to learn more.