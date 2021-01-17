This Is How Betty White Celebrated Her Birthday

Betty White just celebrated her 99th birthday! Happy Birthday Betty! She celebrated by eating a hot dog and feeding two ducks that visit her house! This sounds like a great way to spend you birthday, feeding animals you love then having your favourite food. Betty knows how to celebrate. Feel like during this time we can’t do too much to celebrate anyways. I spent my birthday having a sushi picnic in my Girlfriend’s car after we just went hunting for Pokemon cards. To be honest it was one of my favourite birthdays yet.