THIS LOCAL CALGARY SHOP WANTS TO PUT YOUR ART ON THEIR TEA TINS!
The Naked Leaf is looking for your art!
Each of the art tin lables are printed in limited editions, making each one a collectors item.
They are interested in all media: photography, graphics, textile design, ceramics, sculpture, animation.
If you are interested in being considered for our Tea Tin Label Program, submit digital images to: info@thenakedleaf.ca. They will only consider images in a high resolution format which are suitable for reproduction.