THIS LOCAL CALGARY SHOP WANTS TO PUT YOUR ART ON THEIR TEA TINS!


The Naked Leaf is looking for your art!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jonathan Kane (@nakedleaf)

 

Each of the art tin lables are printed in limited editions, making each one a collectors item.

They are interested in all media: photography, graphics, textile design, ceramics, sculpture, animation.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jonathan Kane (@nakedleaf)

 

If you are interested in being considered for our Tea Tin Label Program, submit digital images to: info@thenakedleaf.ca. They will only consider images in a high resolution format which are suitable for reproduction.

 

