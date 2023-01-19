THIS MAJOR AIRLINE IS HOSTING OPEN INTERVIEWS THIS WEEKEND IN YYC!

Emirates is hiring!

To be considered for Emirates cabin crew you’ll need to be:

Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)

A natural team player with a personality that shines

At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high

Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements

And have:

At least 1 year of hospitality or customer service experience

A minimum of high school (Grade 12) education

No visible tattoos while in Emirates cabin crew uniform

They will be holding an open interview at Hilton Garden Inn Calgary Downtown Suite on January 20, 2023 at 9AM!