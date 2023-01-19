THIS MAJOR AIRLINE IS HOSTING OPEN INTERVIEWS THIS WEEKEND IN YYC!
Emirates is hiring!
To be considered for Emirates cabin crew you’ll need to be:
- Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)
- A natural team player with a personality that shines
- At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high
- Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements
And have:
- At least 1 year of hospitality or customer service experience
- A minimum of high school (Grade 12) education
- No visible tattoos while in Emirates cabin crew uniform
They will be holding an open interview at Hilton Garden Inn Calgary Downtown Suite on January 20, 2023 at 9AM!