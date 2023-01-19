iHeartRadio
THIS MAJOR AIRLINE IS HOSTING OPEN INTERVIEWS THIS WEEKEND IN YYC!


To be considered for Emirates cabin crew you’ll need to be:

  • Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)
  • A natural team player with a personality that shines
  • At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high
  • Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements

And have:

  • At least 1 year of hospitality or customer service experience
  • A minimum of high school (Grade 12) education
They will be holding an open interview at Hilton Garden Inn Calgary Downtown Suite on January 20, 2023 at 9AM!

 

