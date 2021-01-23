This Might Be The Greatest Snow Castle Ever

Someone in Black Diamond has made probably one of the best snow castles you have ever seen! It has a slide and a spiral staircase; this might be one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen! Also might be one of the only reasons I love snow is snow forts! Now this one beats any castle or fort I would build as a kid. Seeing this I might have to buy a shovel and starting building one of my own. Perfect way to spend your free time, not only it exercise but you are also having fun at the same time!