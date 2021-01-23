iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

This Might Be The Greatest Snow Castle Ever

castle

Someone in Black Diamond has made probably one of the best snow castles you have ever seen! It has a slide and a spiral staircase; this might be one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen! Also might be one of the only reasons I love snow is snow forts! Now this one beats any castle or fort I would build as a kid. Seeing this I might have to buy a shovel and starting building one of my own. Perfect way to spend your free time, not only it exercise but you are also having fun at the same time!

Contests

WIN MORE!