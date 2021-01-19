This Montreal Restaurant Is Going Viral For It's Super Honest Menu Descriptions!

Okay we may be a ways away from Montreal, even from visiting there BUT once things go back to normal (what’s normal even mean anymore lol) can’t wait to add this place to my restraint bucket list!



Aunt Dai’s Chinese food! They’ve made hundreds of thousands of people smile this past week since they caught wind of the internet for their super honest menus!



How many times have you been to a restraint and you are either with someone, hear someone or ARE that someone who has a million questions about the menu…well they solved that by just laying out the cold hard truth hahaha



If you’re just starting out in Calgary ore area maybe try out this technique because their demand has sky rocketed!!



Aunt Dai is my favourite Chinese restaurant in Montreal, but the REAL treat is the menu, featuring extremely honest commentary from the owner. pic.twitter.com/FpA1xt0GrF — Kim Belair (@BagelofDeath) January 10, 2021