Finally we get the first glimpse at the Buzz Lightyear Origin Story and WOW what story it is. Chris Evans voices Buzz and in this trailer we don’t really get to hear much of what he sounds like just yet. Either way this trailer is an EPIC introduction to the story. My question is will we ever get a Woody origin story? Feel like EVERYONE talks about Buzz but we can’t forget about the fearless leader Woody! Either way can’t wait for this movie!